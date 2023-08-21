Delhi CM Kejriwal Orders Suspension of Govt Officer Accused of Raping Dead Friend's Daughter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of the senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department, who is accused of raping his friend’s 14-year-old daughter repeatedly for months. The CM has sought a report in the case from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar latest by 05:00 pm today.

On the other hand, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson, Swati Maliwal said the panel has issued a notice to the Delhi Police asking why the accused has not been arrested yet.

“A government officer who was sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department for so long has been accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl and when she got pregnant, he and his wife tried to abort the pregnancy. We have issued notice to Delhi Police, why is he not arrested yet, we are also issuing a notice to Delhi govt because we want to know what are the complaints against him and what actions have been taken against him," she said.

#WATCH | “A government officer who was sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department for so long, has been accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl and when she got pregnant, he and his wife tried to abort the pregnancy. We have issued… pic.twitter.com/3KbgNWICeF— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Delhi Police on Monday arrived at the residence of the rape-accused government official in Burari. An FIR against the senior official has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

#WATCH | Police arrive at the residence of the rape accused Delhi govt official in BurariHe has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend’s minor daughter for several months pic.twitter.com/2dDb2hzCPy — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

News18 has learnt that the officer was a family friend of the girl. After her father passed away in 2020, the accused brought her to his home. The victim lived in the accused’s house from October 2020 to February 2021 during which, she was sexually harassed and physically molested and repeatedly raped by her uncle.

According to shocking details that emerged in the case earlier today, when the minor became pregnant after months of abuse, she was forced to terminate her pregnancy by the wife of the accused.