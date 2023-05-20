Kejriwal Slams Centre's 'Unconstitutional' Delhi Services Ordinance, Vows to Challenge It in SC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Centre deliberately waited for the Supreme Court’s summer vacation period as it introduced the “illegal" ordinance to establish the National Capital Civil Services Authority.

“They were anticipating the closure of the Supreme Court for summer vacations, as they were well aware of the illegality of this ordinance. They are confident that it would not withstand scrutiny in court even for a short duration," he said at a press conference.

Kejriwal accused the Centre of engaging in a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court regarding control over services, as the recently introduced ordinance allegedly “overturns" the apex court’s verdict granting control to the elected government in Delhi.

“The Centre’s ordinance on services is unconstitutional and undermines democracy. We will approach the Supreme Court to challenge it. The Centre issued the ordinance just hours after the apex court adjourned for vacation, which is a direct contempt of court," he said.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP-led Centre aimed to hinder the progress of his government’s work and described the ordinance as an “assault on the federal structure."

He also announced plans to meet with leaders of various political parties to prevent the related bill from being passed in the Rajya Sabha. “We will engage with the public to discuss this issue and also organize a massive rally to protest against it," Kejriwal asserted.

On Friday, the Centre issued an ordinance to establish the National Capital Civil Service Authority, enabling the transfer and disciplinary proceedings of IAS and DANICS cadre officers in Delhi. This development follows the Supreme Court’s recent decision to grant control of services, with the exception of police, public order, and land matters, to the elected government in Delhi.

According to the ordinance, the National Capital Civil Service Authority, with the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary as member secretary, will have the responsibility to recommend transfers and postings of all Group ‘A’ officers and DANICS officers serving in the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, excluding officers serving in connection with any specific subject matter.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has slammed the move, calling it “unconstitutional" and an attempt to snatch the power given to the Delhi government by the Supreme Court on services matters.

Delhi minister Atishi said the Centre’s ordinance demonstrates that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" and the potential of honest politics. She expressed, “They are fearful that if Kejriwal gains power, he will bring about remarkable changes for Delhi. The ordinance is an endeavor to snatch the authority granted to the AAP administration by the Supreme Court on May 11. It is a betrayal of democracy and the Constitution."

Atishi further said that even if the people of Delhi voted for Kejriwal, the newly introduced ordinance implies that he would not have control over governing Delhi. She criticised the ordinance as “unconstitutional" and added that the matter would be invalidated by the Supreme Court.

Atishi accused the Centre of intentionally introducing the ordinance late at night, knowing that the Supreme Court was about to commence a six-week vacation, and asserted that this was a deliberate attempt to hinder the progress of the government’s work.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh also lashed out against the ordinance stating: “The Centre only wants dictatorship. It does not believe in the Constitution or laws of the country and this is why it brought the ordinance. This matter will definitely go to court."

(With inputs from PTI)