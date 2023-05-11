AAP Govt vs L-G Row: Big SC Verdict Today on Centre-Delhi Tussle Over Control of Services

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on Thursday, on the row between the Centre and the Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, had reserved its order on January 18 after hearing the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate AM Singhvi for the Centre and the Delhi government respectively for almost four-and-a-half days.

The bench will deliver the judgment on the vexatious Centre-Delhi government row. According to the cause list on the Supreme Court’s website, only one verdict in the matter is likely to be pronounced by the CJI.

Delhi LG Vs AAP Govt Row

The Supreme Court is tasked with resolving the ongoing tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena, pertaining to the extent of Centre and Delhi’s elected governments’ jurisdiction over control of services in the national capital.

The Constitution bench was set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

Following a request from the Central government, a three-judge bench in May 2021 referred the issue of control of services in Delhi to a five-judge Constitution bench on May 6 last year.

The plea moved by the Delhi government arises out of a split verdict of February 14, 2019, in which a two-judge bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, both now retired, had recommended to the CJI that a three-judge bench be set up to finally decide the issue of control of services in the national capital.

Justice Bhushan had ruled that the Delhi government had no power at all over administrative services, while Justice Sikri had made a distinction. He had said the transfer or posting of officers in the top echelons of the bureaucracy (joint director and above) can only be done by the Centre and the lieutenant governor’s view will prevail in case of a difference of opinion on matters related to other bureaucrats.

In a 2018 judgment, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously held that the Delhi LG was bound by the aid and advice of the elected government, and both needed to work harmoniously with each other.

Since AAP assumed power in Delhi in 2014, there has been a constant power struggle between the Centre and the Delhi government with assertive actions from both sides.

