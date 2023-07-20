Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court Hears Brij Bhushan Singh's Bail Plea; Order At 4 PM

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday heard the bail plea of BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment, assault and stalking by six women wrestlers.

Six-time MP Singh was produced before the Court of Special MP MLA Judge Harjeet Singh Jaspal for the hearing today.

The judge reserved the order after hearing arguments from counsel appearing for the accused and the prosecution, as well as the complainants.

“Will pass order at 4 pm," the judge said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi granted two-day interim bail to Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar- former assistant secretary of WFI- and directed them both to furnish bail bonds worth Rs 25,000.

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tomar was charged with offences under IPC sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation). Besides the present case involving six women wrestlers, another FIR was registered against Singh pursuant to allegations made by the minor grappler, which was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She was among the seven female wrestlers who had accused Singh of sexual harassment.

Both the FIRs spoke of several alleged instances of sexual harassment like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade. The minor wrestler’s father had later claimed the allegations levelled by her against the MP were “false" and aimed at getting even with him over perceived injustice to the girl.

In the minor’s case, the court had on July 4 sought a response from the girl and the complainant on the final report filed by Delhi police seeking cancellation of the case against Singh. Delhi police had on June 15 submitted the report seeking cancellation of the FIR filed with regard to the allegation of sexual harassment against Singh.

A cancellation report is filed in cases where police fail to find corroborative evidence after due investigation. The cause of the women wrestlers was taken up by decorated grapplers like Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat. The protest by celebrity wrestlers drew support from a host of opposition parties and farmer organisations.

(With PTI Inputs)