CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » Delhi Court Denies Pre-arrest Bail to Man Accused of Defrauding 300 People
1-MIN READ

Delhi Court Denies Pre-arrest Bail to Man Accused of Defrauding 300 People

Published By: Aashi Sadana

IANS

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 00:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Consequently, the court concluded that there were no grounds for granting anticipatory bail and directed Singh to join the investigation (Representational Image/File)

Consequently, the court concluded that there were no grounds for granting anticipatory bail and directed Singh to join the investigation (Representational Image/File)

The court noted that the investigation was still in its early stages, and another accused person has been arrested, making Singh's presence necessary for interrogation

A Delhi court on Saturday denied pre-arrest bail to a man accused of amassing Rs 1.5 lakh by cheating around 300 people, as it deemed the offence to be serious.

Vacation Judge Aparna Swami dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Satveer Singh, stating that Singh’s involvement in a serious offence of cheating was evident from the record, emphasising that despite receiving two notices from the police, Singh did not cooperate with the investigation.

The court noted that the investigation was still in its early stages, and another accused person has been arrested, making Singh’s presence necessary for interrogation.

Consequently, the court concluded that there were no grounds for granting anticipatory bail and directed Singh to join the investigation.

The accused claimed that he had no connection with the case, adding that the funds deposited in his bank account were believed to have been transferred by his younger brother, who is also a co-accused in the case.

The prosecution opposed the anticipatory bail application, asserting that the accused had received the funds as proceeds from cheating 300 victims and had failed to cooperate with the investigation despite multiple requests.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:June 18, 2023, 00:09 IST
last updated:June 18, 2023, 00:09 IST