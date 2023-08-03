CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Delhi Court Summons Wrestler Bajrang Punia in Criminal Defamation Complaint
1-MIN READ

Delhi Court Summons Wrestler Bajrang Punia in Criminal Defamation Complaint

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 19:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The complaint claimed that Punia, along with other wrestlers/persons, made defamatory remarks against Dahiya in a press conference held on May 10 at Jantar Mantar during a protest (Photo: AFP File)

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal directed Punia to appear before the court on that day, holding he is of the “prima facie” view that all the ingredients of defamation were made out

A Delhi court on Thursday summoned wrestler Bajrang Punia on September 6 in a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya.

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal directed Punia to appear before the court on that day, holding he is of the “prima facie” view that all the ingredients of defamation were made out.

He said at the stage of summoning it was fairly settled that the court was not required to go into a comparative analysis of the possible defence that may be taken by the accused.

“On a consideration of the complaint, supporting documents and pre-summoning evidence, I am of the prima facie view that all the ingredients of defamation are made out. It appears that the statement made in the press conference was a result of malicious intent and was not made in good faith.

“In view of the same, let accused, namely, Bajrang Punia be summoned for the commission of offence punishable under Section 499 read with Section 500 (both dealing with criminal defamation) of the IPC," the judge said.

The complaint claimed that Punia, along with other wrestlers/persons, made defamatory remarks against Dahiya in a press conference held on May 10 at Jantar Mantar during a protest against alleged sexual harassment of certain women wrestlers by the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
