Possible for Delhi CM and L-G To Sit And Give A Name? SC On DERC Chairman Issue

Hearing Delhi government’s petition against appointment of DERC chairman, Chief Justice of India asked if it was possible for L-G and the chief minister to “sit down and give a name so that Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) can function.

This remark came after Delhi government said that the DERC was at present “headless".

“We have a suggestion, is it possible that the chief minister and L-G can sit down and give a name so that the DERC can function? Why should everything go through modalities of the Supreme Court," CJI said.

The Supreme Court on Monday was hearing the petition of Delhi government challenging June 22 notification of appointment of Umesh Kumar as Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, said “I don’t need instructions. This must happen… It’s unfortunate that the Delhi government lawyer [Abhishek Singhvi] starts by saying that he has no hope. The first reaction should be yes, we’ll do it."

“I’ll ask him to rise above politics and sit as a constitutional functionary," Salve said.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had deferred the oath taking ceremony of DERC chairperson-designate Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar and sought responses from the Centre and the office of the L-G on Delhi government’s plea challenging the law governing such an appointment.

Kumar was appointed chairman of DERC on June 21. The AAP dispensation has challenged his appointment in the Supreme Court.

The appointment of DERC chairman became the latest flashpoint between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor’s office, following the Centre’s ordinance on control of services.