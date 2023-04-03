Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 17

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was presented before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Monday at the end of his judicial custody. However, court has extended his judicial custody till April 17 in the CBI case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The development comes days after a Delhi court dismissed the bail plea of Minister Sisodia, saying he was “prima facie the architect" and played the “most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy relating to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore, meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

#WATCH | Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court in CBI’s case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. His Judicial custody got over today. pic.twitter.com/3xYJqygz7a— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal who extended his judicial custody by 14 days following a prayer by the probe agency.

The federal agency told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage in the corruption case linked to the “scam".

The CBI arrested Sisodia, who is in custody since February 26 in the case, in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 after several rounds of questioning.

