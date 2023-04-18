CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Excise Scam: Court Reserves Order on Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea for April 26

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 15:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI File)

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an ED case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

The order will be pronounced on April 26 at 4 pm.

A special Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED respectively in the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal extended the custody of Sisodia in the CBI case till April 27 and in the ED case till April 29, after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted in the two cases earlier.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The special court had on March 31 dismissed his bail application in the corruption case, saying he was ”prima facie the architect” in the criminal conspiracy behind the alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore, meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

