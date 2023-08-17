CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Mumbai-Jaipur Train FiringVistara FlightNuh Violence
Home » India » Delhi: Fire at Factory in Bawana; 6 Firemen Injured
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Fire at Factory in Bawana; 6 Firemen Injured

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 12:27 IST

New Delhi, India

According to fire officials, the incident took place on Wednesday at 10.56 pm (Image: IANS)

According to fire officials, the incident took place on Wednesday at 10.56 pm (Image: IANS)

A blast occurred in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and six firemen sustained injuries

Six firemen were injured following a blast at a factory in north west Delhi’s Bawana, officials said on Thursday.

According to fire officials, the incident took place on Wednesday at 10.56 pm, and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The factory is situated at Sector-5 in Bawana Industrial Area. A blast occurred in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and six firemen sustained injuries, they said.

The injured were rushed to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital and later discharged.

.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. fire
first published:August 17, 2023, 12:27 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 12:27 IST