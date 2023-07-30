Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Factory in Udyog Nagar, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar area on Sunday morning around 9:36 a.m. The fire officials have said that there were no loss of lives or injuries reported due to the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire breaks out in a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar. Fire tenders are present at the spot, fire fighting operations are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3jTKCRJhK7— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

As per the officials, 13 fire tenders reportedly rushed to the spot on recieving the information about the blaze and started an operation to douse the fire. As the fire tenders tried to bring the situation under control, dense smoke could be seen coming out. A Hindustan Times report quoted that the smoke was likely due to large amounts of inflammable materials stocked in these factories. The officials also added that the exact reason behind the fire and the loss of goods could not be ascertained but they are assuming that it could be due to a short circuit. The fire broke out at a footwear factory but there are several other factories that are located in that area.

As the firefighting operation continued, fire department officials, police as well as ambulances could be seen around the site.

In other news, a tent godown in Jaunapur at southwest Delhi caught fire on Friday evening. The fire department officials received the information about the blaze around 5:20 p.m after which they rushed to the spot with 12 fire tenders. The incident did not report any casualty and the fire was brought under control.

(As per inputs from PTI and ANI)