Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Sofa Factory in Mayapuri, Policemen Among 9 Injured
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Sofa Factory in Mayapuri, Policemen Among 9 Injured

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 17:52 IST

Seven men received minor burn injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital. (Representative Image Reuters)

The fire had sparked in the packing box of sofa springs. A drum of glue kept on the ground floor also burst in the blaze, a fire official said

Two policemen and seven civilians were injured putting out a fire that broke out at a factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri area early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to officials, a call was received at 2.05 am that there was a fire at a two-story sofa factory at the market known for dealing in scrap. The fire was doused by five tenders that were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire had sparked in the packing box of sofa springs. A drum of glue kept on the ground floor also burst in the blaze, a fire official said. Seven men received minor burn injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.

The injured were identified as Rakesh, 35, Ram Niwas, 60, Santosh, 27, Harichand, 35, Vikrant, 25, Kishan, 23, and Inderjeet, 33. Head constables Randhir Singh and Vikrant too received burn injuries in the incident, fire officials said. According to police, the factory dealt in iron spring (used in making sofas) in Mayapuri Phase II.

A crime team was called at the spot to investigate the fire. A case is being registered at Mayapuri Police Station, police added.

