Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Building in Connaught Place; 10 Tenders Rushed to Spot

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 19:09 IST
Visual of the fire in CP on Saturday. (News18)
The blaze was reported from the ninth floor of a DCM building at the Barakhamba road in New Delhi
A fire was reported at a DCM building in Delhi’s Connaught Place market on Saturday.
A call regarding the blaze was received around 6:30 PM, and ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
This is a developing story, more details awaited
