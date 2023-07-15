CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Building in Connaught Place; 10 Tenders Rushed to Spot

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 19:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Visual of the fire in CP on Saturday. (News18)

The blaze was reported from the ninth floor of a DCM building at the Barakhamba road in New Delhi

A fire was reported at a DCM building in Delhi’s Connaught Place market on Saturday.

A call regarding the blaze was received around 6:30 PM, and ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was reported from the ninth floor of a DCM building at the Barakhamba road.

This is a developing story, more details awaited

first published:July 15, 2023, 19:03 IST
last updated:July 15, 2023, 19:09 IST