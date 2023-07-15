Delhi Flood: As Yamuna Water Level Recedes, These Routes Reopen for Traffic Movement | Check Details

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a review meeting on flood conditions in the national capital as the chaos continues due to waterlogging. Several routes were opened as the Yamuna floodwaters receded from the roads.

The water level of the Yamuna River is receding at the rate of 5 cm every hour, the Delhi government said on Saturday, adding that the situation is expected to improve significantly by Sunday.

While the traffic movement is gradually restarting, several routes remain shut in the national capital.

Traffic Movement Restarts On These Routes

According to a traffic advisory, Boulevard Road - slip road - service road - left turn under Yudhishthira Setu - Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both Carriageways have been opened for the traffic movement.

The police said that the traffic movement at Pragati Maidan Tunnel is normal.

In addition to that, Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways, Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have also been opened.

As water levels in Yamuna have started receding, PWD has started pumping out the water, cleaning the roads and opening them out for traffic. ISBT and Bhairon Marg are open for traffic now.PWD is working on a war footing to ensure that roads and traffic return to normalcy as… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 15, 2023

Updating the situation in the national capital, Atishi the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Bhairon Marg are now accessible for vehicles. She also said after pumping out the water, Metcalfe House Road has also been reopened for traffic.

Delhi Flood: These Routes Remain Shut For Traffic Movement

Ring Road - Majnu Ka Tilla – ISBT - Shanti Van - IP flyover to IP Depot both carriageways, Ring Road - IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway, Salim Garh bypass, old iron bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, Outer Ring Road - Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT remained shut on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Review Meet on Delhi Flood

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a Cabinet meeting and deputed ministers at six flood-affected districts to ensure proper facilities at relief camps set up by the Delhi government.

Orders will be issued shortly to officers to report and coordinate and cooperate with ministers to ensure proper facilities such as food, water, toilets and electricity at flood relief camps, Minister for Irrigation and Flood Control Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

(With PTI inputs)