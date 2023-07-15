Delhi Flood Live Updates: Parts of Capital Remain Flooded, Drinking Water Supply Affected; Yellow Alert Issued

Delhi Flood Live Updates: Although the water level of Yamuna began to recede gradually, Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.12 metres at 8 pm Friday, which is still well above the river’s ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert warning of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the supply of drinking water was affected across the city. With a deficit of 265 MGD (million gallons per day) in water supply, the water