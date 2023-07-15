CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Delhi Flood Live Updates: Parts of Capital Remain Flooded, Drinking Water Supply Affected; Yellow Alert Issued

Live now

Delhi Flood Live Updates: Parts of Capital Remain Flooded, Drinking Water Supply Affected; Yellow Alert Issued

Delhi Flood News: Floodwater submerged the low-lying areas in the national capital despite gradual recession of the water level of Yamuna. Teams of NDRF and Army were deployed in relief work in the affected areas

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 07:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Commuters move through waterlogged Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg near Sarojini Nagar. (File Pic/PTI)

Delhi Flood Live Updates: Although the water level of Yamuna began to recede gradually, Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.12 metres at 8 pm Friday, which is still well above the river’s ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert warning of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the supply of drinking water was affected across the city. With a deficit of 265 MGD (million gallons per day) in water supply, the water

Jul 15, 2023 07:39 IST

Delhi Flood Alert: Yamuna Water Level Update

The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.12 metres at 8 pm Friday, which is less than 208.66 metres recorded at 6 pm on Thursday, but still well above the river’s ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.

Jul 15, 2023 07:37 IST

Delhi Flood News: Water Treatment Plant at Chandrawal Expected to be Functional by Tonight

The supply of drinking water was affected across the city due to the flood-like situation with only one water treatment plant, at Okhla, was functioning. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti on Friday assured that the remaining two plants, in Wazirabad and Chandrawal, will be made operational by Sunday night.

“By tomorrow night, we should have Chandrawal functional, and by day after (Sunday) morning we should have Wazirabad functional. The water level at Wazirabad needs to drop by at least 2 feet more. The functioning of the plant depends on that. We are anticipating that by tomorrow morning, it may fall by another 2 feet,” Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Jul 15, 2023 07:32 IST

Delhi Flood Alert: Waterlogging at Shanti Van Area | WATCH

People faced problems due to waterlogging in Delhi’s Shanti Van area.

Jul 15, 2023 07:30 IST

Yamuna Flood: Water Level Recedes, River Still Flowing Above 'Danger' Mark

Although the water level of Yamuna began to recede gradually, the river continued to flow above the ‘danger’ mark. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.12 metres at 8 pm Friday, which is still well above the river’s ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.

Jul 15, 2023 07:28 IST

Delhi Flood News: Yellow Alert Issued for Next 4-5 Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert warning of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days in the national capital.

“Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We expect a slight rainfall increase on the 17th and 18th of July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states,” Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said.

Jul 15, 2023 07:26 IST

Flood in Delhi: Supply of Drinking Water Affected Across City

The supply of drinking water was affected across the city due to the flood-like situation. With a deficit of 265 MGD (million gallons per day) in water supply, the water treatment plant at Okhla, with a capacity of 20 MGD, was started. The remaining two plants, in Wazirabad and Chandrawal, are still shut.

Jul 15, 2023 07:15 IST

Delhi Flood News: First Jammed Gate of ITO Barrage Opened, Water Expected to Recede Soon

“After nearly 20 hours of non-stop toil, the first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened. A diving team extracted the silt from under the water with a compressor, then the gate was pulled up with a hydra crane. Soon all the five gates will be opened. Special thanks to the Army Engineer Regiment and the divers,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Friday night.

Jul 15, 2023 07:13 IST

Delhi Flood News: Waterlogging Continues on ITO Road

People faced problems due to severe waterlogging in ITO road despite a gradual recession in the water level of River Yamuna.

