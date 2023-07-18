Delhi Flood News: Rain Forecast for Next 2 Hrs, Rise in Dengue, Malaria Cases; Deaths in Haryana, UP

Delhi Flood News Latest Updates: The Regional Weather Forecasting Center (RWFC) in New Delhi predicted light to moderate rain and heavy intensity showers over isolated places along with gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h at many places in Delhi and the adjoining areas.

At 7am, the RWFC said that the rain activity will continue for the next two hours over Bawana, Kanjhawala, Karawal Nagar, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Mundaka, Punjabi Bagh, ITO, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam,IGI Airport, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Vasant Kunj, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, Deramandi), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Bhiwari and Tizara (Rajasthan).

Here Are All Rain-related Updates

• Meanwhile, four more deaths in rain-related incidents were reported in Haryana on Monday, taking the death toll to 34, according to state government data. The state was lashed by heavy rains recently, leading to flooding in various districts.

• As many as 1,378 villages and 1.67 lakh hectares of crop area have been affected, the data updated at 5 pm stated. A total of 6,477 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, it stated.

• Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Panchkula, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar have been hit by the flooding.

• In Uttar Pradesh, seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, the state relief commissioner said in a statement issued on Monday.

• According to the statement, five persons died by drowning — two in Ghazipur, and one each in Etawah, Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat — while one died due to snake-bite in Kanpur Dehat, and another person died “due to excess rainfall".

• According to the irrigation department, water level is above the danger level for Ganga in Budaun and Yamuna in Mathura. In UP, 38,378 people in 396 villages are affected due to floods in 10 districts — Aligarh, GB Nagar, Bijnor, Farukhabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur.

• Over 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till mid-July this year, the highest for this period since 2018, according to a municipal report released on Monday.

• The report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also said that 54 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.

• The Delhi government has come up with a “mega action plan" to combat the spread of vector-borne diseases under which steps will be taken to determine the serotype of the prevailing dengue virus in the city, officials said on Sunday.

• Following continuous rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, the Met department on Tuesday issued an alert regarding possible inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas, an official statement said.

• “Due to continuous rain/heavy rain in Koti, Mussoorie Tehsil/Block in Dehradun and Laksar Block/Tehsil in Haridwar districts, inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas are likely to occur. People are advised to remain alert," the statement read.