Delhi Flood: Several Roads Open for Traffic as Yamuna Recedes | Check Advisory

A significant decrease in the water level of river Yamuna on Sunday brought much-needed respite to some waterlogged areas in the national capital. As the flood situation improved slightly, some roads, which were closed for traffic due to waterlogging, were opened for movement, Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday night.

According to the traffic advisory, Bhairon Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side), among others were opened. Follow LIVE

Delhi Traffic Advisory - List of Roads Opened for Traffic

The Ring Road stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat has been opened for light vehicles.

Traffic movement was also opened on Ring Road in both the carriageways between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Majnu ka Tilla for Medium and light Vehicles.

Bhairon Marg and the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side) has been opened for movement.

One carriageway from Hanuman Setu to Salim Garh bypass to IP Flyover has been opened. Commuters going to Nizamuddin may use this road and take a left turn from IP Flyover to Vikas Marg via the Akshardham Setu loop, the Traffic police said.

Both carriageways of the Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad have also been opened.

The old iron bridge at Pushta to Shamshan Ghat has also been opened for movement.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River is still flowing slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. A slight increase in the water level was recorded at 7:00 am today at 205.48 meters, which is slightly more than the 205.45 meters recorded for the last three hours.

The water level is expected to go below the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters by today.