Delhi Rains Put Govt on Alert Amid Flood Fear; WFH for Offices, Schools Shut | All You Need to Know

Yamuna River in Delhi is now flowing at never-seen-before levels, creating a flood situation in areas near the river. In what can be seen as a sign of relief, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has stabilised and will start receding tonight.

According to the CWC flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 208.62 metres at 1 pm and remained stable till 4 pm.

“The water level has stabilised and it will start coming down in the next four hours. It is expected to drop to 208.45 metres by 3 am on Friday," CWC Director Sharad Chandra said.

Yamuna water has reached Delhi’s ring road and other nearby areas like Civil Lines, Red Fort and ITO, causing long traffic snarls in the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater.

The city’s lifeline, Delhi Metro, was also hit as water from the raging Yamuna spilled onto the roads. However, metro services are running as usual.

Major floods in Delhi occurred in 1924, 1977, 1978, 1988, 1995, 1998, 2010 and 2013. An analysis of flood data from 1963 to 2010 indicates an increasing trend for floods occurring in September, and a decreasing trend in July, according to research.

All You Need to Know on Delhi Floods

After a high-level meeting, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said non-essential government offices, schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday.

16 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the situation in view of increased water levels in the Yamuna River.

CWC Director Sharad Chandra said water level in Yamuna is expected to drop in the coming days.

Closure of roads due to the overflowing Yamuna also hit traffic in several parts of the city, especially east Delhi, where passengers were stuck for hours.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requested to not step out if it is not essential and resort to work from home.

According to the advisory, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

The Pragati Maidan tunnel, which was closed for four days due to waterlogging, has been opened for vehicular traffic today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said water supply may be affected in parts of the city with the shutting down of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla following rising levels of the Yamuna.

The Delhi government has decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants — Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.

Delhi Metro trains were crossing the four Yamuna bridges with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure, the DMRC said on Thursday. Entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line were temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the river.

The crematorium in Geeta Colony too was closed due to the rise in Yamuna water levels. The Delhi civic body has advised people to take the body of their near and dear ones to other cremation grounds at Panchkuian Road, Sat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri or preferably in their neighbourhood.

(With PTI inputs)