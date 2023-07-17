Delhi Flood Latest Updates: Yamuna Expected To Go Below Danger Mark Soon, ITO Still Waterlogged

Delhi Flood Latest Updates: While the low-lying areas of the national capital continue to witness severe flooding, the drop in the water level of river Yamuna brought a major relief. The water level was recorded at 205.50 meters at 11:00 pm on Sunday, which is slightly more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters.

The water level is expected to go below the ‘danger’ mark today. The waterlogging situation, however, has persisted in several parts of the city including Yamuna Bazaar and ITO. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light showers are expected in the national capital on