CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi FloodsChandrayaan-3Delhi Yamuna Bengaluru TrafficPM Modi in France
Home » India » Delhi Flood Latest Updates: Yamuna Expected To Go Below Danger Mark Soon, ITO Still Waterlogged

Live now

Delhi Flood Latest Updates: Yamuna Expected To Go Below Danger Mark Soon, ITO Still Waterlogged

Delhi Flood Latest: The water level of river Yamuna was recorded at 205.50 meters at 11:00 pm on Sunday, which is slightly more than the 'danger' mark of 205.33 meters. The water level is expected to go below the 'danger' mark today

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 07:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi flood live updates
Commuters wading through the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river, at ITO. (Image/PTI)

Delhi Flood Latest Updates: While the low-lying areas of the national capital continue to witness severe flooding, the drop in the water level of river Yamuna brought a major relief. The water level was recorded at 205.50 meters at 11:00 pm on Sunday, which is slightly more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters.

The water level is expected to go below the ‘danger’ mark today. The waterlogging situation, however, has persisted in several parts of the city including Yamuna Bazaar and ITO. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light showers are expected in the national capital on

Jul 17, 2023 07:55 IST

Yamuna's Water Level Decreasing Rapidly: PWD Miniter Atishi

“Yamuna’s water level is decreasing rapidly and we are hopeful that by tonight Yamuna’s water level be below the danger level,” Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi said on Sunday

Jul 17, 2023 07:47 IST

Delhi Flood News: Yamuna Continues to Overflow Despite Receding Waters | WATCH

River Yamuna continues to overflow causing waterlogging in the low-lying areas despite receding waters. The water level is expected to go below the ‘danger’ mark soon.

Jul 17, 2023 07:37 IST

Delhi Flood Today: Several Roads Opened for Public - Check Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter on Sunday night and said several roads which were closed earlier due to waterlogging situation have been opened as the water receded. Check advisory –

Jul 17, 2023 07:31 IST

Delhi News: Schools in Flood-Affected Areas to Remain Closed Till Tuesday

The Delhi government on Sunday announced that all government and private schools in the flood-affected areas of the city will remain closed till Tuesday.

“In view of the Flood Relief Camps likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (Govt., Govt. Aided & Private Recognised) in the affected Districts of DoE – East, North East, North West-A, North, Central & South East – shall remain closed for students on 17th & 18th July 2023 (i.e. Monday & Tuesday), an official statement said.

Jul 17, 2023 07:29 IST

Delhi Flood News: CM Kejriwal Announces Financial Aid of Rs 10,000 for Affected Families

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 per family for every flood-affected household.

Jul 17, 2023 07:27 IST

Delhi Flood Today: ITO Remains Waterlogged | WATCH

Several areas of the national capital have remained waterlogged despite the receding waters of river Yamuna.

Jul 17, 2023 07:22 IST

Delhi Flood Alert: Water Level of Yamuna Expected to Go Below 'Danger' Mark Soon

The water level of river Yamuna was recorded at 205.50 meters at 11:00 pm on Sunday, which is slightly more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters. The water level is expected to go below the ‘danger’ mark today.

Read more

Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 per family for every affected household and special camps to help people who have lost important documents like Aadhaar cards and other identification papers in the flood.

The Delhi government on Sunday also said all government and private schools in the flood-affected areas of the city will remain closed till Tuesday.

Latest News