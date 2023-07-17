Delhi Flood Latest Updates: Yamuna Expected To Go Below Danger Mark Soon, ITO Still Waterlogged

Live now
Delhi Flood Latest Updates: While the low-lying areas of the national capital continue to witness severe flooding, the drop in the water level of river Yamuna brought a major relief. The water level was recorded at 205.50 meters at 11:00 pm on Sunday, which is slightly more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters.
The water level is expected to go below the ‘danger’ mark today. The waterlogging situation, however, has persisted in several parts of the city including Yamuna Bazaar and ITO. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light showers are expected in the national capital on
“Yamuna’s water level is decreasing rapidly and we are hopeful that by tonight Yamuna’s water level be below the danger level,” Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi said on Sunday
#WATCH | Delhi | Yamuna continues to overflow though the water level of the river has started receding.
Drone visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/f90mKscjou
Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter on Sunday night and said several roads which were closed earlier due to waterlogging situation have been opened as the water receded. Check advisory –
Traffic Advisory
Due to receding water level of Yamuna, some roads have been opened for traffic movement and traffic regulations are in effect on some roads. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience. @ssyips#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/6htuOqA40k
The Delhi government on Sunday announced that all government and private schools in the flood-affected areas of the city will remain closed till Tuesday.
“In view of the Flood Relief Camps likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (Govt., Govt. Aided & Private Recognised) in the affected Districts of DoE – East, North East, North West-A, North, Central & South East – shall remain closed for students on 17th & 18th July 2023 (i.e. Monday & Tuesday), an official statement said.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 per family for every flood-affected household.
यमुना किनारे रहने वाले कई बेहद गरीब परिवारों का काफ़ी नुक़सान हुआ है। कुछ परिवारों का तो पूरे घर का सामान बह गया।
1. आर्थिक मदद के तौर पर हर बाढ़ पीड़ित परिवार को दस हज़ार रुपये प्रति परिवार देंगे
2. जिनके काग़ज़ जैसे आधार कार्ड आदि बह गये, उनके लिए स्पेशल कैंप लगाए जायेंगे…
Several areas of the national capital have remained waterlogged despite the receding waters of river Yamuna.
#WATCH | Delhi | Due to the rise in water level of the Yamuna River, waterlogging situation persists in several parts of the national capital.
Visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/lqb4KMwFbp
