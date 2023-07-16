CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Flood News Latest Updates: City Gets Heavy Rain as Yamuna Remains Above 'Danger' Mark; Light Showers Likely Today

Live now

Delhi Rains Latest Updates: The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 206.97 metres, which is well below its record-breaking peak of 208.66 meters earlier this week, but still more than the 'danger' mark of 205.33 metres

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 07:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Flood News Live Updates
Flooding at Mayur Vihar Phase due to rise in the water level of River Yamuna in Delhi. (Image/PTI)

Delhi Flood News: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday evening causing waterlogging and heavy traffic snarls in areas that were already reeling from the flooding. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 206.97 metres, which is well below its record-breaking peak of 208.66 meters earlier this week, but still more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.

Three more deaths were reported in the national capital due to severe waterlogging on Saturday. Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Saturday.

Jul 16, 2023 07:42 IST

Delhi Flood Alert: Traffic Affected on Mathura Road Due to Waterlogging

“Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram due to waterlogging opposite Apollo, Jasola metro station which caused slow movement of traffic near Sarita Vihar flyover. Commuters are advised to plan their route accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday night.

Jul 16, 2023 07:40 IST

Flood in Delhi: Situation Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate Improves as Yamuna Recedes Slowly | WATCH

The situation of road between Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate improved slightly as the water level of river Yamuna has begun to recede slowly.

Jul 16, 2023 07:36 IST

Delhi Flood News: Several Roads Closed Due to Waterlogging - Check Traffic Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday released an advisory stating several roads were closed for movement due to waterlogging following heavy rain. Check traffic advisory –

Jul 16, 2023 07:33 IST

Delhi Flood Today: Traffic Movement at Bhairon Marg Restricted Due to Waterlogging

“Traffic movement on Bhairon marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Sunday.

Jul 16, 2023 07:30 IST

Flood News Delhi: Heavy Flooding in Mayur Vihar Area | WATCH

Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area continues to reel under heavy flooding due to heavy rain and the swollen river Yamuna with no respite in sight.

Jul 16, 2023 07:26 IST

Delhi Flood Today: Yamuna Water Level Update

The water level of river Yamuna was recorded at 206.14 meters at 6:00 am today, which is well below its record-breaking peak of 208.66 meters earlier this week, but still more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters.

Jul 16, 2023 07:24 IST

Delhi News: ITO Remains Flooded as Yamuna Water Recedes Slowly | WATCH

Although the water level of river Yamuna has begun to recede, areas like ITO continue to remain flooded.

Jul 16, 2023 07:22 IST

Delhi Flood Alert: Light to Moderate Showers Likely Today

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Jul 16, 2023 07:20 IST

Delhi Flood News: Akshardham Area Remains Inundated | WATCH

The Akshardham area in New Delhi has continued to reel under severe flooding due to the swollen River Yamuna with no relief in sight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his arrival in Delhi, dialled LG Vinai Kumar Saxena about the status of Yamuna and the situation on the ground.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in Delhi for Sunday.

