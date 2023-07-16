Delhi Flood News Latest Updates: City Gets Heavy Rain as Yamuna Remains Above 'Danger' Mark; Light Showers Likely Today

Live now
Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 07:42 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi Flood News: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday evening causing waterlogging and heavy traffic snarls in areas that were already reeling from the flooding. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 206.97 metres, which is well below its record-breaking peak of 208.66 meters earlier this week, but still more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.
Three more deaths were reported in the national capital due to severe waterlogging on Saturday. Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Saturday.
“Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram due to waterlogging opposite Apollo, Jasola metro station which caused slow movement of traffic near Sarita Vihar flyover. Commuters are advised to plan their route accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday night.
The situation of road between Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate improved slightly as the water level of river Yamuna has begun to recede slowly.
Delhi: Situation of the road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate improves as the water level of Yamuna recedes slowly. The roads in this area were heavily waterlogged after torrential rain
The roads in this area were heavily waterlogged after torrential rain pic.twitter.com/EsiB96Wr95
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday released an advisory stating several roads were closed for movement due to waterlogging following heavy rain. Check traffic advisory –
Traffic Alert
Due to rains in evening hours, some roads have been affected by water logging and fallen trees. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience.
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 15, 2023
“Traffic movement on Bhairon marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Sunday.
Traffic movement on Bhairon marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch.
Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch. pic.twitter.com/XxMDaS7gpJ
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 16, 2023
Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area continues to reel under heavy flooding due to heavy rain and the swollen river Yamuna with no respite in sight.
Delhi | Drone visuals of Mayur Vihar area. The area has been heavily flooded due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River.
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
The water level of river Yamuna was recorded at 206.14 meters at 6:00 am today, which is well below its record-breaking peak of 208.66 meters earlier this week, but still more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 meters.
Although the water level of river Yamuna has begun to recede, areas like ITO continue to remain flooded.
Drone visuals show Delhi's ITO continues to remain flooded as Yamuna water level recedes slowly.
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The Akshardham area in New Delhi has continued to reel under severe flooding due to the swollen River Yamuna with no relief in sight.
Akshardham area in Delhi continues to remain flooded. Drone visuals show the extent of the situation there.
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his arrival in Delhi, dialled LG Vinai Kumar Saxena about the status of Yamuna and the situation on the ground.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in Delhi for Sunday.