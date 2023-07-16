Delhi Flood News Latest Updates: City Gets Heavy Rain as Yamuna Remains Above 'Danger' Mark; Light Showers Likely Today

Delhi Flood News: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday evening causing waterlogging and heavy traffic snarls in areas that were already reeling from the flooding. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 206.97 metres, which is well below its record-breaking peak of 208.66 meters earlier this week, but still more than the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.

Three more deaths were reported in the national capital due to severe waterlogging on Saturday. Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Saturday.