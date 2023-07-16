Delhi Flood: Schools Bordering Yamuna Shut Till July 18; Rs 10K Per Household Aid to Affected Families | Updates

Even as Yamuna’s water level continued to recede on Sunday, all government and private schools in areas bordering the river will remain closed on July 17 and 18.

For those who had to temporarily leave their homes amid a flood-like situation, Delhi Minister Kejriwal announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 per household for every family.

“As flood relief camps are likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (government and private) in the affected Districts of DoE — East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East — shall remain closed for students on July 17 and 18," the DoE said in a circular.

Days of heavy rain resulted in Yamuna crossing the danger mark, prompting evacuations of thousands living in the area.

Here are the latest updates on Yamuna flooding

Its water level was recorded at 205.98 metres on Sunday, which is down from the peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

“We have opened relief camps in different areas for the people whose homes were inundated due to the overflowing of Yamuna. So many people have lost important documents like Aadhaar during the floods, a special camp will be put up for these people afterwards, and we will provide textbooks and uniforms to children who have lost these things,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Apart from those closed, the remaining schools in other districts — North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B and New Delhi — will remain open.

The river became a point of contention between AAP and BJP, with the latter demanding a judicial probe into whether any desilting of the Yamuna river and drains in the city was done by the state government.

“We demand a judicial probe into if any desilting of the Yamuna and the drains was conducted by the Kejriwal government and if yes, how much money was spent on it," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Amid this, the Delhi Jal Board said that it had received Rs 1,071.37 crore from National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Yamuna Action Plan - III in the last 8 years. It has spent Rs 1,011.67 crore till now.

In another development, two people who went to bathe in Yamuna in Greater Noida on Sunday have gone missing. A team of National Disaster Response Force and the local police were deployed for the search.

The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, and inundating several key areas in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the entry and exit of passengers of Yamuna Bank Metro Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has reopened after it was closed due to the rise in water level.

North Delhi people who had left after an overflowing Yamuna ravaged their shops and dwellings have begun to trickle in now that the river is retreat with little to no rain in the past few days in the city.

With agency inputs