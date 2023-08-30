Give Paid Off to Employees During G20 Summit: Delhi Govt Tells Shops and Businesses

Delhi government has directed shops, businesses and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district to grant paid holiday to their employees and workers during the G20 summit that is going to take place between September 8 and 10.

Preparations are underway in a massive scale for the G20 Summit in Delhi for which top leaders of member countries of the grouping, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to fly down to India.

The Delhi government had issued a notification declaring public holiday in the national capital from September 8 to 10. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held at the newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

Last week, the government had announced the closure of banks, financial institutions and commercial establishments in the district.

“Accordingly, all employers of shops, commercial and business establishments functioning in New Delhi, district of NCT of Delhi shall close their shops, commercial and business establishments from 08/09/2023 to 10/09/2023 and grant paid holiday to their employees/workers," it said.

The G20 summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Virtual Help Desk Launched By Delhi Police to Help G20 Delegates

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday introduced a virtual help desk to help delegates and other tourists visiting the national capital during the G20 Summit get real-time traffic updates for commuting in the city.

“Our mission is to ensure a smooth and seamless travel experience for residents and visitors alike during this historic event,” the traffic police said on its help desk.

The help desk, https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info, has the facility of essential maps, police services, social media updates and medical facilities.

“As world leaders gather to address global challenges, our website will provide you with traffic information, road closures, alternative routes, and travel advisories to help you navigate the city efficiently and avoid potential delays,” it said.

According to police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10. However, bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of the New Delhi district.

From Terror, Drone to Chemical Attack, NSG for the First Time to Deploy All Its Expertise for G20

For the first time, National Security Guard (NSG), India’s elite and highly equipped force, will deploy its entire range of expertise on anti-terror, anti-sabotage, anti-drone tasks, house intervention, snipers and teams handling chemical attacks, bomb disposal squads for the G20 Summit Delhi from September 9-10, sources told News18.

According to the sources, the NSG’s famous ‘black cats’ will be deployed at several strategic locations who will react in minutes in case of any attack.

Multiple contingency plans have been prepared and the force will not only be the first responders but also give backup to the Delhi Police. The fully equipped NSG teams will be stationed at the venues where the heads of states will stay.