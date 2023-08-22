WATCH | Moments Before Arrest, Rape-Accused Delhi Govt officer Tried To Escape in Car With Wife

In a recent development in the rape case involving a Delhi government official, video footage has surfaced showing the accused and his wife attempting to escape on August 21, just moments before they were apprehended by the Delhi Police.

The video, accessed by CNN-News18, depicts the accused exiting a residence in a compact SUV and navigating through a narrow lane.

The officer, Premoday Khakha, accused of raping his dead friend’s daughter, a minor, was suspended on Monday, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in the day ordered the Chief Secretary to suspend of the officer.

The order issued by the Chief Secretary stated that a disciplinary proceeding against Khakha working in the Women and Child Development department on the post of assistant director was contemplated.

Swati Maliwal on Dharna Over Meeting Victim

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal continued her ‘dharna’ at the hospital in Delhi where the minor girl, who was allegedly raped by a senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department, has been admitted. The DCW chief alleged that she had not been allowed to meet the minor victim or her family since Monday morning.

“I am here since morning but till now Delhi police have not allowed me to meet the survivor and her family. NCPCR was allowed but DCW is not being allowed. I will not go until they allow me to meet the survivor. I want to know whether she is getting all possible help or not, whether she is getting proper treatment or not," Maliwal said.