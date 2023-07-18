CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi FloodsVande Bharat FireDelhi Yamuna Bengaluru NewsFuel Prices Today
Home » India » Delhi Govt Lifts Restrictions on Entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles
1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt Lifts Restrictions on Entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 07:04 IST

New Delhi, India

The government had banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels (File Photo: MSN)

The government had banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels (File Photo: MSN)

Inter-state buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will terminate at Singhu border

With the receding Yamuna levels, the Delhi government has decided to partially lift restrictions on the entry of heavy goods vehicles in the national capital.

The government had banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders, including Singhu, as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on July 13.

“… it has been decided that restrictions for entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles to be removed partially, in view of receding water level of Yamuna River and improvement in flood situation in some parts of Delhi. The ban on entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles shall continue only from the Singhu Border," reads the new order.

Inter-state buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will terminate at Singhu border.

“The above directions will remain implemented till further orders. These directions shall not apply to trucks carrying essential commodities, medicines, raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice, among others, and tankers carrying petroleum products," it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. floods
  3. Yamuna
first published:July 18, 2023, 07:04 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 07:04 IST