Delhi Govt Likely to Provide Luxury Buses for Pilgrimage Sites Near City
Delhi Govt Likely to Provide Luxury Buses for Pilgrimage Sites Near City

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 19:24 IST

New Delhi, India

More than 71,000 people from Delhi have gone on pilgrimages by 72 trains under the scheme so far. (Representative Image)

The chief minister met a group of people headed for a pilgrimage to the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat at the Thyagraj Stadium here. He asked them to seek blessings for Delhi and the country

The Delhi government is considering sending senior citizens to pilgrimage sites near the national capital on luxury buses under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

More than 71,000 people from Delhi have gone on pilgrimages by 72 trains under the scheme so far, Kejriwal said.

“I want every elderly person in Delhi to go on a pilgrimage but sometimes, trains are not available. So, luxury buses can be used to send people to nearby pilgrimage places like Ayodhya," he said.

The chief minister met a group of people headed for a pilgrimage to the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat at the Thyagraj Stadium here. He asked them to seek blessings for Delhi and the country.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
