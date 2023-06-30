Power Tussle: Kejriwal Govt Moves SC to Challenge Centre's Delhi Ordinance, Seeks Immediate Stay on It

The AAP-led Delhi government on Friday has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

In its petition, the AAP has deemed the ordinance as ‘unconstitutional’ and has requested an immediate stay on its implementation.

According to the petition accessed by CNN-News18, the Delhi government has argued stating that the “ordinance violates the federal, democratic governance entrenched for Delhi."

It asserts that it is “an abuse of ordinance-making powers vested with the Centre under Article 123 of the Constitution."

“The impugned ordinance destroys the scheme of federal, Westminster-style democratic governance that is constitutionally guaranteed for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) in Article 239AA," the plea stated.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has strongly criticised the central government for issuing an ordinance to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority and labeled the move as a “contempt of court."

The ordinance was introduced a week after the Supreme Court granted control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government.

Earlier in the day, the AAP declared that Chief Minister Kejriwal would lead the burning of copies of the Centre’s ordinance at the party office in ITO on July 3. The party had previously organised a massive rally against the ordinance on June 11.

“Then on July 5, the copies of the ordinance will be burned across all 70 parliamentary constituencies. Between July 6 and July 13, the copies of the ordinance will be set on fire at every nook and corner of Delhi. The seven vice presidents will ensure that they are burned in every area of Delhi," stated by Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj also accused the Centre of attempting to gain “illegal" control over Delhi through this “black ordinance."