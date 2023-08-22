Delhi Govt Offices, All Schools to Remain Shut on September 8-10 in View of G20 Summit

All Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices as well as schools will remain shut from September 8 till September 10 in the view of G20 summit in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal to declare a public holiday from September 8-10.

“The file on the police proposal was forwarded by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to the Delhi chief minister for his approval. After the chief minister’s approval, it would be sent for the LG’s nod," an official told PTI.

On August 18, Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari of the Delhi Police wrote to the chief secretary, suggesting the government declare a public holiday during September 8-10 and issue directions for the closure of commercial establishments located mostly in the New Delhi area in view of the G20 Summit.

(With PTI inputs)