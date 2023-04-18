Delhi Govt Rejects Pernod Ricard's Renewal of Sales Licence, Company Says Will Challenge Order

The Delhi government has rejected French Liqueur company Pernod Ricard’s application for renewal of its sales license in the national capital.

This comes as the company, which owns brands such as Royal Stag and Blenders Pride is ongoing investigations against it.

Reacting to this, Pernod Ricard India released a statement and said that it will “challenge through a due process" the decision made by excise authorities.

The company sent an application for liquor renewal in September 2022, and it was rejected.

According to sources, the decision was taken due to the investigation of the French company violating Delhi’s excise policy, news agency PTI said.

“Pernod Ricard India has been pursuing its license to operate in Delhi since the re-implementation of the former Excise Policy. It will continue to do so, and will challenge through a due process the recent decision by the excise authorities to deny Pernod Ricard India this operating license, as it is keen to restart supplies as soon as possible,” a company spokesperson said.

India continues to be a growing market for the company, and its business in India is a “strong success story" despite this situation in Delhi, the company said.

Ricard competes with the British multinational l alcoholic beverage company Diageo, which owns United Spirits Ltd here, and some other domestic manufacturers.

What are the allegations against Pernod Ricard India?

Pernod Ricard reportedly financially supported some of its Delhi retailers to stock more of its brands. The company provided bank guarantees to the suppliers to increase the stocks of its liquor brands in the capital.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also arrested Pernod Ricard’s executive Benoy Babu in November 2022, in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.

With agency inputs

Read all the Latest India News here