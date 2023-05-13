Delhi Govt Ropes in Influencers, Upgrades Tourism Website to Boost Tourism

The Delhi government has taken a host of initiatives to boost tourism in the city such as roping in social media influencers, upgrading the tourism department website, and teaming up with the archaeology department and cab aggregators among others. The tourism department has also placed its magazines mentioning tourist places across the city in hotels and the department is in the process of getting brochures printed, a senior official told PTI.

The official added the government has decided to team up with a cab aggregator popular among foreigners and place the brochures in those cabs. It has also decided to revamp the Coffee Home in Connaught Place to make it more appealing and people-friendly, she said.

“We are planning to revamp Coffee Home located on Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It is famous among tourists. We are trying to develop it and give it a better look by installing a digital screen where people can see the menu," the official said.

The Coffee Home is operated by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

The government has been offering guided tours of historical sites under the Heritage Walks banner. To promote these, the tourism department has organised walks for influencers, who in turn posted videos about these tours on social media, giving visibility to the initiatives. “Inviting social media influencers was a part of giving a boost to tourism in the city," the official said. Over the last few years, the tourism department has made its website ‘Dekho Meri Dilli’ more user-friendly. “Through the website, people can check out the places they can visit, the nearest metro stations and the routes they should take. Moreover, we offer tickets to several of these places," she said.

The department is also tying up with the departments of archaeological and art and culture to organise activities.

top videos

“We are thinking of tying up with the archaeological as well as the art and culture department because most of the historical places are under them. We can make a plan on how they intend the places to be explored," she said.

“We can organise programmes together like the Haunted Walk that we have started. We have also started the promotion activities of these places. We recently organised the walk for social media influencers and asked them to promote these sites," the official said.