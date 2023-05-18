CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Delhi Govt to Hold Stakeholder Consultation Next Week for Capital's EV Policy
1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt to Hold Stakeholder Consultation Next Week for Capital's EV Policy

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:48 IST

New Delhi, India

The consultation on electric vehicle (EV) aims to bring together stakeholders, international sectoral experts and academicians to share achievements, learnings and experiences. (Photo: Reuters)

The consultation on electric vehicle (EV) aims to bring together stakeholders, international sectoral experts and academicians to share achievements, learnings and experiences. (Photo: Reuters)

The Delhi EV Cell of the Transport Department will hold a stakeholder consultation on May 24 for the second phase of the policy

The Delhi government has begun work on drafting a revised electric vehicle (EV) policy for the national capital, since the existing one will expire in August.

The Delhi EV Cell of the Transport Department will hold a stakeholder consultation on May 24 for the second phase of the policy, in collaboration with Climate Trends.

The consultation aims to bring together stakeholders, international sectoral experts and academicians to share achievements, learnings and experiences, and make recommendations towards the development of the next phase of the policy, according to its website.

top videos

    The Delhi EV policy — introduced in August 2020 — aims at increasing the EV share in total vehicle sales to 25 per cent by 2024.

    According to official data, over 1.12 lakh EVs have been sold under the policy.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. delhi
    2. EV
    3. policy
    first published:May 18, 2023, 06:48 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 06:48 IST