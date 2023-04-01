CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Haj Committee Seeks LG's Intervention Over Notice to Vacate Its Rented Premises

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 18:39 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena (Image: Twitter)

In a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, Kausar accompanied by the party's national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of harassing the Haj committee.

Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan on Saturday met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking his intervention regarding a notice received by it for vacating its premises rented from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The Haj committee is controlled by the BJP.

Later, in a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, Kausar accompanied by the party’s national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of harassing the Haj committee.

No immediate reaction was available from the DUSIB or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP leaders’ charges.

Kausar said the DUSIB had sent a notice to the committee asking it to vacate its premises at Haj Manjil at Turkman Gate over dues, including licence fee and interest, amounting to over Rs 1 lakh.

Ilmi said the notice by the Delhi government agency was shameful as it was a religious body looking after pilgrimage of Muslims.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the DUSIB notice was an act of vendetta by the AAP government since Kausar Jahan, a BJP leader, was elected chairperson of the Haj committee.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
