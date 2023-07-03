Delhi HC Denies Bail to Manish Sisodia In Excise Policy Case

Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a bail petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Enforcement Directorate case related to the Delhi Excise Policy.

The court in its order said that the possibility of evidence tampering and influencing witnesses cannot be ruled out due to the political position the accused hold.

The court also passed an order on the bail plea of Vijay Nair, ex-communication in charge of Aam Aadmi Party, Abhishek Boinpally (Hyderabad Based Businessman), Binoy Babu Binoy, (manager with a liquor company M/S Pernod Ricard) in connection with the same case.

This comes after on May 6, the ED filed another chargesheet in which it named Sisodia as an accused in the money laundering case.

This was the first time that the probe agency named Sisodia in its charge sheet.