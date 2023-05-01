Delhi HC Says Father's Name Can Be Removed From Child's Passport If...

If a biological father has deserted his child then his name can be removed from the passport of the child, the Delhi High Court said.

The high court directed the passport authorities to remove the name of the biological father from the passport of the minor.

The ruling came on April 19 while the high court was hearing a plea filed by a woman who said she is a single parent and the father has completely abandoned the child before his birth, hence his name ought not to be insisted upon by the passport authorities, Hindustan Times reported.

The petitioner said the man had no visitation rights according to the divorce settlement and he was not paying any alimony for the minor as well.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said passports can be issued under varying circumstances without the name of the father as per the passport manual and the office memorandum (OM).

“Such a relief ought to be considered, depending upon the factual position emerging in each case. No hard and fast rule can be applied,” the court said.

The central government opposed her plea and said name of the father is not needed in the passport only in the case of “single unwed parents”. The centre’s counsel had further in this case name of the father is needed since the matter comes under “married parents” and clause 4.3 of the Passport Manual will be applicable.

Read all the Latest India News here