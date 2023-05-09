Delhi: High on Drugs, Man Watched Porn, Then Walked Miles to Rape Children & Murder Them; Convicted

Get high on drugs, watch porn and then walk several kilometres to find his target for sexual assault — this was the horrific routine of a man who was recently convicted by a Delhi court.

Ravinder Kumar, who worked as a labourer in Delhi’s Karala before his arrest, targeted around 30 children between 2008 and 2015.

According to police, he used to lure kids in the dark with money or sweets when their parents, most of them labourers, went to sleep in their jhuggis. He used to assault minors at an isolated place and kill most of them due to fear of getting caught, Times of India reported.

The court, which has convicted him in one case, will pronounce the quantum of sentence in two weeks’ time.

Kumar was arrested in 2015 in a murder case of a six-year-old. During his interrogation, the police also rescued a minor boy, who was sodomised by Kumar, from Delhi’s Begumpur area.

The 32-year-old has confessed to several of his crimes and also took the police to places where he committed sexual assault.

Retired ACP Jagminder Singh Dahiya, who was posted as an inspector at Begumpur police station, arrested Kumar in 2015. He revealed that Kumar is a paedophile and a necrophile as well. Dahiya told TOI that the serial offender killed the girls who proved difficult to control before the sexual assault.

Explaining his modus operandi, Dahiya said Kumar used to visit construction sites after sunset for his target. He kidnapped kids from shanties and raped them in abandoned buildings or isolated places, the retired ACP said.

“After consuming alcohol or drugs, Kumar had no control over himself and searched for kids after sunset to fulfil his lust,” claimed Dahiya.

Since many of the victims were from rural areas and economically weaker sections, Kumar managed to escape the police net for so long.

Not only Delhi, Dahiya said Kumar committed crimes in Badaun, Hathras and Aligarh as well. To reduce the chances of getting caught, Kumar mostly walked and took buses to reach other states.

