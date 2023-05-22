Delhi: Heatwave Alert Issued For Today, Relief Likely From May 24 as Light Rain Predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for today. This comes a day after the maximum temperature breached the 45-degrees-Celsius mark in parts of Delhi.

Delhi’s Najafgarh recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, IMD said.

According to the IMD, the observatories at Narela and Pitampura recorded 45 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar and Ridge reported 44 degrees Celsius and Palam recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

The scorching heat kept people indoors, resulting in less traffic on the roads on Sunday afternoon and the usually crowded weekend hubs wearing a deserted look.

“I had to go to the market but the heat outside was unbearable so I did not go. The mercury has shot up so much and even the ACs are unable to provide relief," news agency PTI quoted Varsha Pillai, a resident of Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, as saying.

Some relief is expected from May 24 with light rain and cloudy weather predicted for three-four days from the day due to a fresh western disturbance.

Night temperature on Sunday settled three notches below normal at 24 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies and heatwave conditions at isolated places on Monday. It has also predicted strong surface winds reaching speeds of 25-35 kilometres per hour during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 43 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

