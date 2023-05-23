CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in AustraliaG20 Meet in JKWrestler ProtestKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » Delhi: Inmate Kills Self in Tihar Jail
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Inmate Kills Self in Tihar Jail

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:54 IST

New Delhi, India

n enquiry by judicial magistrate is going on in the matter (Representative Image)

n enquiry by judicial magistrate is going on in the matter (Representative Image)

Around 5 pm on Monday, Javed, who was convicted in a case of robbery registered at Malviya Nagar police station, hanged himself in the common toilet area of central jail number 8/9, a police officer said

A 26-year-old inmate at Tihar Jail allegedly ended his life by hanging himself, officials said on Tuesday.

He was identified as Javed, they said, adding the body has been shifted to a hospital.

Around 5 pm on Monday, Javed, who was convicted in a case of robbery registered at Malviya Nagar police station, hanged himself in the common toilet area of central jail number 8/9, a police officer said.

top videos

    An enquiry by judicial magistrate is going on in the matter, he said.

    Disclaimer:DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. tihar
    2. suicide
    first published:May 23, 2023, 11:54 IST
    last updated:May 23, 2023, 11:54 IST