'Delhi is Open': Advisory Issued for Essential Services, Traffic Restrictions in View of G20 Summit | Details

Ahead of the onset of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that all the routes in the national capital will be open and accessible to the normal public except for the area under the NDMC. The police also added that the essential services such as milk booths and hospitals will also remain fully functional in the New Delhi area despite the event.

“Whole Delhi is open. Just a small part of NDMC will have restrictions. It is once again reiterated that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of the NDMC area. Don’t believe in rumours," the Delhi Police said.

Online Delivery Services To Remain Shut During G20 Summit

All online delivery services, except medicines, will remain shut in the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

“Essential services such as postal and medical services, and sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav stated.

G20 Leaders’ Summit: Traffic Restrictions in Delhi

According to the notification released by Delhi Police, the restriction will go into effect at the Sirhaul border after midnight on September 7 (the intervening night of September 7 and 8) and will last until midnight on September 10 (the intervening night of September 10 and 11). Heavy and goods vehicles will be diverted at Panchgaon and then at Rajeev Chowk on NH 48.

According to officials, regular surprise checks will also be conducted at India Gate and other parts of the city between Monday night and early hours on Tuesday.

Vehicles won’t be allowed on Mathura Road beyond Ashram Chowk, Bhairon Marg, and Purana Qila Road. Restrictions are also likely in other areas, including Geeta Colony to Shanti Van Chowk, Vikas Marg to ITO, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg to Rajghat Chowk, and Minto Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Delhi Metro To Remain Functional

The Delhi Metro will remain functional throughout as the DMRC said it has withdrawn its restrictions for 39 metro stations. The letter regarding the change reads, “The request letter for the closure of gates of 39 Metro Stations which was made vide this office letter…dated 02.09.2023 is hereby withdrawn administrative grounds."