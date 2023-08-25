Delhi-Jabalpur Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Jaipur After Passenger Falls Sick

A Jabalpur-bound flight that took off from Delhi on Friday morning made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill, officials said.

After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid-air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said. In view of the man’s health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9.40 am, the officials said.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for check up after which the flight took off for its destination, they added.