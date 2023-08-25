CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Delhi-Jabalpur Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Jaipur After Passenger Falls Sick
1-MIN READ

Delhi-Jabalpur Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Jaipur After Passenger Falls Sick

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 17:55 IST

Jaipur, India

In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9.40 am, the officials said.(Representative Image)

In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9.40 am, the officials said.(Representative Image)

After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid-air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said

A Jabalpur-bound flight that took off from Delhi on Friday morning made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill, officials said.

After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid-air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said. In view of the man’s health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9.40 am, the officials said.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for check up after which the flight took off for its destination, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. Jaipur
  3. flight
first published:August 25, 2023, 17:55 IST
last updated:August 25, 2023, 17:55 IST