Home » India » Delhi Jal Board Launches Drive for Contamination- Free Water Supply
Delhi Jal Board Launches Drive for Contamination- Free Water Supply

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 13:56 IST

New Delhi, India

The DJB teams will check the water quality at regular intervals

The drive will involve ward councillors and resident welfare associations (RWAs) who will be part of the quality control team

The Delhi Jal Board on Friday launched a drive to ensure water supply in the city is contamination free.  DJB vice chairman Somnath Bharti flagged off the drive from the Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency, and said the aim is to transform Delhi into a “zero contamination area".

The drive will involve ward councillors and resident welfare associations (RWAs) who will be part of the quality control team to ensure that the water supplied to households is of good quality.

The DJB teams will check the water quality at regular intervals. Samples will be taken from primary underground reservoirs (UGR), secondary UGR, tracery, and water pipelines.

    Bharti assured that the water supplies from DJB’s water treatment plants has better quality than RO systems.  The households of Delhi should have no need for RO installation, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
