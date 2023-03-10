CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi: Japanese Woman Harassed, Egged by Group of Men on Holi; Police Informs Embassy

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 17:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The Delhi police have taken cognizance of the matter, but no complaints regarding the incident has yet been received.

A Japanese woman was allegedly egged, harassed and manhandled by a group of men in Delhi on Wednesday during celebrations of Holi.

The Delhi police have taken cognizance of the matter, but no complaints regarding the incident has yet been received.

The incident came to light after a purported video of the women went viral on social media.

“An email has been sent to embassy for details of the woman & information on men seen in the video also being collected," the Delhi police said in a statement.

“Cognisance of video taken, no complaint received so far," they added.

According to the police, it seems that the video was taken in Paharganj, however the details are yet to be confirmed.

The video shows a woman being egged, slapped and harassed by men in the national capital amid Holi celebrations.

The men surround the girl and rub colour on her and break and egg on her back as she tries to somehow defend herself.

The woman is also seen saying bye, bye in order to escape the scene and she eventually slaps a man who was forcefully trying to hold her.

