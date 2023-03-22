Delhi News LIVE Updates: Budget 2023 to be Presented Today After Centre-AAP; Locals Share Quake Experience

Read more

The Ministry of Home Affairs sought clarification from the Kejriwal-led government as its budget proposal had high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives. The ministry added that they had been waiting since four days for AAP government to submit a reply but it had not been done.

Gahlot, meanwhile, told Delhi assembly that the “file was sent to the Finance Secretary’s house at night. When I spoke to him in the morning, he informed me that the reply was sent to the MHA through both email as well as physically.”

“The budget file was sent to the MHA for approval on March 10. Around 2 pm on Monday, I got to know that the MHA raised objections. I spoke to the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary to know what the query was. I received the file around 6 pm. I listed the answers and spoke to the CM. The file was sent to the L-G at 9 pm and returned at 10.30 pm,” the FM told the house.

Citing some documents, Gahlot alleged, “The MHA wrote this letter at 5.30 pm on March 17 and the finance minister was kept uninformed about any such development till 2 pm of March 21… I think the entire matter and the CS and FS should be investigated.”

Earthquake in North India, Pakistan

Amid the tussle over Delhi budget, the residents in the national capital were jolted by strong tremors late in the evening when an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

The tremors were felt in large swathes of north India, forcing people to rush out of their homes and come out on the streets as the powerful temblor shook the mountainous region at 10.17 pm.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 133 km south-southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan with a focal depth of 156 km.

In neighbouring country of Pakistan, at least nine people were killed, while more than 100 people were injured in Swat valley region of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Tremors were also felt in key cities like Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Rawalpindi. At the time of the earthquake, a stampede was reported in a market in Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

In India, the earthquake was felt across northern region, including Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. A senior seismologist said the reason why people in northwest India and Delhi felt the tremors for a relatively longer time is because the “depth of the fault was more than 150 km”.

Read all the Latest India News here