Delhi News LIVE Updates: Budget 2023 to be Presented Today After Centre-AAP; Locals Share Quake Experience

Published By: Aashi Sadana
Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 07:58 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi News LIVE Updates: The Budget for 2023-24 is set to be presented by finance minister Kailash Gahlot at 11 am at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, after approval from the Union home ministry following two days of verbal duel between the Centre and AAP government.
The budget was scheduled to be presented on Tuesday morning, but at News18 India’s ‘Chaupal’, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused the central government of resorting to “gundagardi” and putting the budget on hold. Both the CM and L-G accused each other of stopping the budget. Read More
After earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi NCR region on Tuesday night, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Strong tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR. Hope you all are safe.”
पूरे दिल्ली NCR में भूकंप के तेज़ झटके महसूस किए गए। आशा करता हूँ कि आप सभी सुरक्षित होंगे। https://t.co/7EPQ0XHh8s
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 21, 2023
After earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi NCR region on Tuesday night, videos surfaced where a fan could be seen shaking and people assembled at their residential society compound in Noida. See Video Here
➡️A senior seismologist told news agency PTI the reason why people in northwest India and Delhi felt the tremors for a relatively longer time is because the “depth of the fault was more than 150 km”.
➡️People in northern India first felt the primary waves and then were impacted by the secondary waves, according to him.
➡️The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.09 degrees north on the latitude and 71.35 degrees east on the longitude with a focal depth of 156 km.
➡️In India, the earthquake was felt across northern region, including Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan
Strong tremors jolted large swathes of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 133 km south-southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan with a focal depth of 156 km.
Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night.
Panic-stricken people rushed out of houses as buildings shook. The tremors were felt around 10.20 pm.
The operational speed of the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro will be increased to 100 kmph from Wednesday onwards, officials said.
The average speed of metro trains running on regular corridors such as Yellow Line, Blue Line, Red Line, etc, is 40-50 kmph, a senior DMRC official said.
On the Airport Express Line, the trains can reach a maximum speed of 90 kmph, and from Wednesday, it will be increased to 100 kmph. This has been done through technological enhancement, he said.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel suspended BJP legislator Vijender Gupta on Tuesday for a year till the next Budget session for allegedly obstructing the proceedings of the House.
Gupta had proposed a breach of privilege motion against Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot and Environment Minister Gopal Rai for leaking Delhi budget details on social media.
Good morning, and welcome to our Delhi Live Blog. We bring to you the latest stories from Delhi-NCR including the Delhi Budget that will be presented today, Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy case and other top stories here.
The Ministry of Home Affairs sought clarification from the Kejriwal-led government as its budget proposal had high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives. The ministry added that they had been waiting since four days for AAP government to submit a reply but it had not been done.
Gahlot, meanwhile, told Delhi assembly that the “file was sent to the Finance Secretary’s house at night. When I spoke to him in the morning, he informed me that the reply was sent to the MHA through both email as well as physically.”
“The budget file was sent to the MHA for approval on March 10. Around 2 pm on Monday, I got to know that the MHA raised objections. I spoke to the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary to know what the query was. I received the file around 6 pm. I listed the answers and spoke to the CM. The file was sent to the L-G at 9 pm and returned at 10.30 pm,” the FM told the house.
Citing some documents, Gahlot alleged, “The MHA wrote this letter at 5.30 pm on March 17 and the finance minister was kept uninformed about any such development till 2 pm of March 21… I think the entire matter and the CS and FS should be investigated.”
Amid the tussle over Delhi budget, the residents in the national capital were jolted by strong tremors late in the evening when an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.
The tremors were felt in large swathes of north India, forcing people to rush out of their homes and come out on the streets as the powerful temblor shook the mountainous region at 10.17 pm.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 133 km south-southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan with a focal depth of 156 km.
In neighbouring country of Pakistan, at least nine people were killed, while more than 100 people were injured in Swat valley region of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Tremors were also felt in key cities like Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Rawalpindi. At the time of the earthquake, a stampede was reported in a market in Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
In India, the earthquake was felt across northern region, including Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. A senior seismologist said the reason why people in northwest India and Delhi felt the tremors for a relatively longer time is because the “depth of the fault was more than 150 km”.
