Delhi Likely To Get Relief From Heatwave; IMD Predicts Light Rain, Thunderstorm Today | Check Forecast

Delhiites may soon get some sort of relief from the scorching heat, as India Meteorological Department has predicted that due to a change in western disturbances, generally cloudy weather, thunderstorm and light rain are expected on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

A punishing heat wave-battered parts of Delhi and the entire north India, with temperatures touching 46 degrees Celcius at some locations.

The India Meteorological Department said a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region will bring rain, hailstorm and gusty winds in the northwestern plains on Wednesday. As a result, the maximum temperature will drop to 36 degrees Celsius by Thursday, the weather agency said.

Weather Forecast for Delhi

As per IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava, under the current weather circumstances, light rain and cloudy weather are being predicted in Delhi.

“For the past 2 days there Delhi witnessed heatwave conditions. In the automatic weather station temperature has been recorded up to 25 degrees. There is a Western disturbance effect in Jammu and Kashmir. This effect will come to the North East India region and North East Rajasthan. Due to which light rain and clouds are predicted in Delhi also," Srivastava said, according to news agency ANI.

Srivastava further noted it may rain 1-2 cm in the aforementioned areas, which might lead to temperature going down by 4-5 degrees Celsius. He also forecast thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi-NCR on May 24-25.

Though a heat wave-like condition has been prevalent in the Delhi-NCR region for the last two days, the scientist further said that there will be a slight increase in the temperature, but the clouds will remain surrounded and there may be light drizzle.

“There are chances of hail storm also in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, areas of Punjab connected with Himachal Pradesh and some areas of North Rajasthan during this period. There will be thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi NCR as well on May 24 and 25," he added.

IMD has also predicted that squally winds with the speed of 50-60 kmph may occur in pockets of West Bengal and Sikkim on May 23 and 24.

“In pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 24. Uttarakhand on 24 and 25 May and West Uttar Pradesh on May 25," IMD added.

(With inputs from agencies)