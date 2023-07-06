Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Arrests Manish Sisodia's Close Aide Dinesh Arora

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested businessman Dinesh Arora, a close aide of jailed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the excise policy scam case.

Arora has been declared an approver in the same case being probed by the CBI too. The court had previously granted the CBI’s request to make Arora an approver in the case and had pardoned him on November 16 last year.

This is the 13th arrest in this case by the ED in which it has filed five charge sheets, including against Sisodia. It has been alleged by the ED and the CBI that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has charge strongly refuted the charge. The excise policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the corruption allegation, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With PTI inputs)