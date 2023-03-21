LIVE: Presentation of Delhi Budget Put on Hold; Court To Hear Sisodia's Bail Plea, K Kavitha To Appear Before ED Again Today

Read more

allocations in various heads.

Meanwhile, after quizzing BRS leader K Kavitha for more than 10 hours on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her again on Tuesday for questioning in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A Delhi court will also hear the bail petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is currently in ED custody in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain will also be produced in a court today in the money laundering case. The court will hear ED’s final arguments on the bail plea of Jain and 2 others in the case.

Parliament LIVE Updates: The ruckus in Parliament is expected to continue with the Tregary bench and Opposition locking horns on Rahul Gandhi vs joint parliamentary committee probe in the Adani case.

The first week of the second leg of the budget session was one of the least productive, as the parliamentary proceedings were disrupted this week without transacting any business. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology for the remarks that he made in London recently about democratic backsliding in India.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition continued its demand for the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations against the Adani Group of companies. The government now has only two weeks to get the Union Budget for FY 2023-2024 passed in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may speak in Parliament today. On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said time was sought for Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and he will make his statement if allowed.

Kharge also slammed the BJP-led government over the Delhi Police team reaching Gandhi’s residence on Sunday to inquire about his “women are still being sexually assaulted” statement made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“They are trying to divert attention from the issues we have been raising. It has been 46 days since the yatra was completed and they are asking now, ‘whom did you meet’. Lakhs of people connected with the yatra and met him (Gandhi) for five minutes and they are asking to identify people,” Kharge told reporters here on Monday before leaving to attend Parliament.

Delhi Budget LIVE Updates: Speaking at a News 18 programme on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal charged that the Centre was resorting to “gundagardi” and that it was for the first time in the history of the country that a budget of a government was put on hold.

Sources in the Delhi government said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stopped the Kejriwal government’s budget and it will not be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

As the chief minister lashed out at the Centre, sources in the MHA said the ministry has sought clarification from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as its budget proposal had a high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot denied the charges as lies. The total budget size was Rs 78,800 crore, out of which 22,000 crore was earmarked for expenditure on infrastructure and just Rs 550 crore on advertisements, he said.

The allocation for advertisement was the same as in last year’s budget, he added.

There was no clarity yet on when the budget will be presented in the Assembly. The ongoing budget session of the Assembly is scheduled to conclude on March 23.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday tabled an outcome budget of the Kejriwal government and the economic survey, 2022-23.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

Delhi Liquorgate LIVE Updates: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday will hear the bail petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy scam case. The court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the AAP leader for further 14 days, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

In his bail plea in a trial court, Sisodia stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made.

He also stated that he has joined the investigation as and when called for by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail.

Sisodia further stated that he holds the important constitutional post of Deputy CM of Delhi and has deep roots in the society.

Sisodia was recently also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering matter related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Read all the Latest India News here