Delhi Logged 'good' to 'moderate' Air Quality on 35 Days in First Quarter of 2023: CAQM

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 00:10 IST

New Delhi, India

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 161, which falls in the moderate category. (Photo: Unsplash)

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 161, which falls in the moderate category. (Photo: Unsplash)

The national capital on Friday recorded a 24-hour average air quality index of 73, which is the lowest since October 11 last when it was 66.

Delhi logged ‘good’ to ‘moderate’ air quality on 35 days in the first quarter of 2023, the maximum in the corresponding period in six years, barring 2020 when coronavirus led to a strict lockdown, according to data shared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

There were 17 ‘good’ to ‘moderate’ air quality days in the first quarter of 2017; 24 in 2018; 32 in 2019; 38 in 2020; 13 in 2021; 27 in 2022 and 35 in 2023, the data showed.

The national capital on Friday recorded a 24-hour average air quality index of 73, which is the lowest since October 11 last when it was 66.

An AQI (air quality index) reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to the Delhi government data, PM2.5 and PM10 pollution in the national capital has reduced by more than 30 per cent in the last eight years.

PM10 pollution in the city has reduced to 223 ppm (parts per million) in 2022 from 324 ppm in 2014.

PM 2.5 levels have decreased to 103 ppm in 2022 from 149 ppm in 2014.

The number of  ‘severe’ air quality has come down from 26 days in 2016 to six days in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 01, 2023, 00:10 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 00:10 IST