Delhi Logs 1,603 Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Dips to 26.75 Pc

Delhi on Thursday logged 1,603 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent along with three fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,581 in the national capital, while the case tally rose to 20,29,151.

In the case of one of the fatalities, Covid was not the primary cause of death while casesheets of the other two casualties were awaited, the department said.

Out of 7,976 Covid beds in the city, 390 are occupied, the data showed.

On Wednesday, the city reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent.

The national capital had recorded 1,537 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25 per cent, the highest in more than 15 months.

The national capital had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

According to the latest bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of the 5,993 tests conducted the previous day to detect the infection.

The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the last fortnight.

The number of active cases currently stands at 6,120, the data showed. The number of patients in home isolation is 4,131.

Mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals on April 11 to ascertain their preparedness to tackle COVID-19.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.

However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had last week said XBB.1.16 is not leading to a severe infection among children.

