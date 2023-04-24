Delhi: Man Arrested for Stealing ATM Cards, Diary Containing PINs to Rob Elderly of Rs 3 Lakh

A man, who worked as an elderly person’s help here, was arrested for allegedly stealing his ATM cards and a diary containing PINs to withdraw over Rs 3 lakh to clear loans he had taken during the Covid lockdown, police said on Monday.

Hemraj was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh following a complaint from his 65-year-old former employer, they said.

He left his job as a domestic help before the outbreak of Covid and started working as a daily wager. However, during the lockdown, he was financially hit and took loans, they said.

Debt-ridden, he planned to steal the complainant’s ATM cards and the diary containing the PINs. Hemraj visited his former employer a couple of times and it was during these visits that he stole the cards and the diary, police said.

He knew the place where the cards and the diary were kept, they said.

The elderly man, had lodged a complaint regarding Rs 3,09,020 being withdrawn from his savings accounts and a case of cheating was registered, police said.

During investigation, police found that Hemraj had withdrawn cash from different ATMs as well as had used one of the cards to buy a mobilephone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Bulandshahr, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said.

The call records of the mobilephone were analysed and police traced his location to Bulandshahr, he said. He was arrested on Friday by a team led by Station House Office (Cyber), North District, Pawan Tomar, the DCP said.

Hemraj, found previously involved in house theft case, withdrew money from ATM kiosks that had no CCTV camera surveillance or those in which cameras were not working, police said.

Police have recovered Rs, 1,70,000, two stolen cards and a smartphone from his possession.

Read all the Latest India News here