Delhi Man Beats Sick Wife To Death For Being ‘Lazy’, Not Cooking or Doing Chores

A 28-year-old man beat his sick wife to death over not doing household chores and refusing to cook for him in North Delhi, according to police.

The accused Bajrangi Gupta allegedly killed his 22-year-old wife who was sick and had just given birth to a baby recently. Police said the woman Preeti was anaemic and weak and hence could not do household chores or cook food regularly, reports Indian Express.

Gupta reportedly accused his wife of being “lazy” and “disinterested” in doing household chores. This reportedly “angered” him following which he killed Preeti in a fit of rage.

On Sunday night, Gupta returned home from work only to see that his wife had not cooked him anything. Furious over this, he reportedly picked up a wooden stick and repeatedly hit her until she collapsed on the floor. The husband then fled the scene. Preeti’s relatives took her to a hospital nearby, reports the Indian Express.

According to PTI, the incident was reported at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station by Burari government hospital. The hospital said they confirmed that Preeti, a resident of Mukundpur, was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said adding that the post mortem of the body was complete.

The woman’s mother said in a statement that Bajrangi Gupta had subjected her daughter to physical abuse in the past. The couple got married three years ago and Preeti delivered their first baby just three months ago.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered on Monday and a team was deputed to trace the absconding husband. Gupta was arrested a day later and the weapon of offence, the stick, was also recovered from him, police said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here