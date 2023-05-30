CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Delhi Man Dies After Car Falls Off Under-construction Flyover in Barapullah-Noida Link Road Area
Delhi Man Dies After Car Falls Off Under-construction Flyover in Barapullah-Noida Link Road Area

Police suspect that Singh got confused with the route and drove towards the under-construction flyover

A  man died in Delhi after his car allegedly fell off an under-construction flyover in the Barapullah-Noida Link Road area on Monday. As per the police, Jagandeep Singh (42) fell 30 feet to the ground leading to his death.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on May 26 when Singh, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Delhi, was driving home after work from Noida.

Police suspect that Singh got confused with the route and drove towards the under-construction flyover.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the fire brigade, Delhi Disaster Management Authority and the crime team of the Delhi Police reached the spot and found the man in the driving seat of the car which had fallen off the under-construction flyover, a senior police officer said.

The man was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said, adding Singh is survived by his wife and their two children.

    (With PTI Inputs)

