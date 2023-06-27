Delhi: Man Electrocuted to Death on Flooded Street – Second Case in 48 Hrs

Days after a woman was electrocuted to death at New Delhi Railway Station, a similar case was reported in the national capital on Tuesday.

A man, named Suhail, was electrocuted to death by a live wire lying in a street flooded with rain water this morning, India Today reported. Suhail was in Delhi to meet a relative.

Earlier, a woman died of electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station after she touched an electric pole at a waterlogged area on Sunday morning.

The incident is said to have taken place at the Paharganj side entry, near the taxi stand, at the New Delhi Railway Station. An unnoticed naked wire at the waterlogged area led to the mishap.

The victim, identified as Sakshi Ahuja, had reached the railway station at around 5 AM to catch a train. She was accompanied by two more women and three kids.

The victim was supposed to catch Bhopal Shatabdi. In an attempt to dodge the waterlogged area, Sakshi caught an electric pole due to which she got electrocuted.

The people present there tried to save and took her to the hospital but she was declare brought dead. Sakshi was a resident of Delhi’s Preet Vihar.

Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway, said that from the preliminary investigation, it seems that this incident happened due to current due to accumulation of water after rain. “It appears that there was current leakage from the cable due to insulation failure and it is not any lack on the part of Railways. An investigation is being done to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. Electrical safety drive has been started in Delhi circle so that such an incident does not happen again," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)has sent notices to the chairman of the Railway Board, the Delhi government and the city police chief after a woman died of electrocution on the New Delhi Railway Station complex.

In a statement, the NHRC said that besides civic and electricity authorities, the Indian Railways also “seemingly failed to keep a vigil on such life-threatening lapses" at the station, which is one of the busiest public places of Delhi.

These incidents were reported after the monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset.

Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi early Tuesday, and the minimum temperature dropped to 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city received 5.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday.